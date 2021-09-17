Advertisement

B-2 stealth bomber out of service after emergency landing

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says a B-2 stealth bomber made an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base earlier this week.

The Air Force Global Strike Public Affairs unit said the bomber had an in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission early Tuesday at the base near Knob Noster. Spokeswoman Jennifer Greene said in a statement that no one was injured and no fire was caused by the landing.

An investigation into the extent of the damage and the cause of the malfunction is continuing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The explanation behind latest loud boom in the Ozarks Wednesday
Police investigate death in Marionville, Mo.
Police arrest man in deadly attack in Marionville, Mo.
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies want to ID man accused in a $2,000 crime
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies want to ID man accused in a $2,000 crime
Ozarks schools react to state test scores dropping amid COVID-19 pandemic
Wilson's Creek Contamination
Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources still investigating cause of Wilson’s Creek contamination
Greene County deputies say the crime cost the victim more than $2,000.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies want to identify a man accused in a $2,000 crime
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Arkansas reports 33 new COVID deaths and 1,824 virus cases