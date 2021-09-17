Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies want to identify a man accused in a $2,000 crime

Detectives say the thief broke a window and stole medical equipment from a vehicle.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3)

Greene County deputies say the crime cost the victim more than $2,000.
In this week’s Catch a Crook, we welcome Deputy Paige Rippee of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to our weekly crime segment. She’s served our community for eight years with the GCSO.

Detectives want your help identifying an accused thief caught on home security video. The crime happened last Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Rogers Avenue in Springfield. The neighborhood is north of I-44 and National, just southeast of Greenlawn Cemetery.

Surveillance video shows the man walk up the homeowner’s driveway at around 1:45 a.m. As he approaches the car in the driveway, the motion triggers the floodlight, but it does not deter the man. He’s seen using a flashlight to peer into the front and back windows of the vehicle. You can see the man is balding.

September 7 3500 block of North Rogers Avenue in Greene County
September 7 3500 block of North Rogers Avenue in Greene County (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The man then walks around to the other side of the vehicle where he isn’t visible. The victim found the back passenger window broken, and several medical packages stolen. Investigators say the stolen health equipment is valued at $1,776 and the broken window repair cost the victim $400.

Deputy Rippee says since this neighborhood is near the county line, it’s possible this man stole from vehicles in the Springfield city limits. If you have any information on this crime call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies want to ID man accused in a $2,000 crime
