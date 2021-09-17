Advertisement

Cider Days returns to downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular festival returns to downtown Springfield.   

The 23rd annual Cider Days will happen on historic Walnut Street Saturday and Sunday. Cider Days features artists, crafters and food vendors.  

Organizers canceled the event in 2020 because of the pandemic. The owners of Chuckwagon Soda and Lemonade, a vendor at Cider Days, say they are excited for the event to return.

“Oh I think it’s fantastic,” said Russell Prichard. “We’re so happy to participate, lad for all the community, the vendors, it’s really a good thing. I think it will even be more visible this year because of not having it last year and just getting back to normalcy. I think it’s going to be a really fun time for everybody.”

CLICK HERE for hours and ticket information for Cider Days.

