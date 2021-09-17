City of Cassville, Mo. hosting “Trout Fest” Saturday

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The city of Cassville is preparing for Trout Fest this Saturday.

City leaders say the event is a chance to bring the community together and to celebrate the traditions of trout fishing. Trout Fest kicks off at Roaring River State Park at 7 a.m. After guests catch their fish, they will be taken to the Cassville Aquatic Park where the trout cooking competition begins.

“I’m excited for the cooking competition, I’ll get a chance to fish in the morning and come back here and cook,” Cassville resident Jeremiah Selby said.

Jeremiah Selby says he’s been going to Roaring River State Park for years.

”I think it has a big impact because it brings people from all over and they come, they camp, and they fish,” Selby said.

Cassville City Administrator Steve Walensky says Cassville is known for Roaring River State Park.

”It makes sense for us to have a Trout Fest and with this gaining popularity this will soon be an annual event,” Steve Walensky said.

Walensky says Saturday’s Trout Fest will have something for everyone.

”We’ve got running contests, cooking contests, cornhole tournament, we’ve got ax throwing it’s just gonna be a tremendous event,” Walensky said.

He says trout fishing is a huge tourism driver for the community.

”We end up with about 1 million annually to the city of Cassville that come to the state park.”

In 2020, the city held the first Trout Fest, but on a very small scale because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, city leaders say they are excited to bring the full experience to those living here.

”We’ve moved this venue to the Aquatic Center area, the sports complex, where there is good social distancing. This has really gotten traction and it’s really growing,” said Walensky.

There will be a fireworks show Friday night after the Cassville High School football game.

