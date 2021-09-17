Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An 18-year-old man is in custody and a woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash.

Police were called to the intersection of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway just before midnight Thursday. Police say the driver of a car hit a woman on a moped.

The driver sped off, but was taken into custody near Republic.

Police say while the woman is in critical condition her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

