Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An 18-year-old man is in custody and a woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash.
Police were called to the intersection of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway just before midnight Thursday. Police say the driver of a car hit a woman on a moped.
The driver sped off, but was taken into custody near Republic.
Police say while the woman is in critical condition her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
