Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield

Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An 18-year-old man is in custody and a woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash.

Police were called to the intersection of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway just before midnight Thursday. Police say the driver of a car hit a woman on a moped.

The driver sped off, but was taken into custody near Republic.

Police say while the woman is in critical condition her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

