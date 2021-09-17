Landowner reopens gate to popular swimming hole in Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The gates to a popular swimming hole in Christian County reopened to the public. It comes after a court battle in which a judge ruled the road along the Finely River access known as Lindenlure is public.

Property owners blocked Canyon Road at the access. Judge Laura Johnson gave the owner a deadline of Thursday to reopen the property. He did.

The lawsuit also involved Christian County, but the judge did not order the county to maintain the road, although it was found to be public. The entrance to the road is a little rough, but open to those willing to give it a try. It appears someone already knocked down some of the overgrowth near the gates.

Landowners put up the gates to stop bad behavior, such as littering and other criminal activity. Of course landowners and those waiting many months to return to Lindenlure, like Kevin Ross, hope that people will treat it with respect.

“Absolutely, if people would come down here and take care of it like their own, and unfortunately, some of those people do take care of it like their own,” said Ross. “Their homes are probably just as trashy as they leave this place. Hopefully it’ll change, and just hope for the best.”

David Romano, who led the fight for access, says he and other members of the River Access Coalition will meet at the access Saturday at 3 p.m. They invite others who are passionate about Lindenlure to join them.

