Two arrested in north Springfield bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have arrested two men following a bank robbery Friday afternoon in north Springfield.

Officers responded to the Guaranty Bank in the 2100 block of North Glenstone Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say two men walked into the bank without masks and one presented a note demanding money. It’s not known whether the men had a weapon, but the teller gave them money.

Police say the men left the scene, but officers caught up to them near Division Street and National Avenue. Authorities recovered the money.

Six people were in the bank at the time of the robbery, including employees and customers. Police say nobody was hurt and the FBI will be investigating the robbery.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

