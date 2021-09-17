Motorcyclist dies in crash in Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

Donald D. Leffler, 77, of Warsaw, Illinois died in the crash.

Officers responded Thursday around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 54 at Key Largo. Investigators say Leffler was traveling east on U.S. 54 and attempted to exit onto Key Largo. Investigators say he failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off of the roadway, striking an electrical box.

Lefller died of his injuries at a local hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.