New roundabout construction begins Monday in Nixa

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa is getting a new roundabout to help slow down traffic at the intersection of East Tracker Road and Old Castle Road.

The project costs $200,000, The city will pay for it through street sales tax funds.

Contractors estimate the intersection to be closed for two weeks depending on the weather, but will reopen lanes to finish construction. Nixa spokesperson Drew Douglas said the roundabout will be a full-sized traffic circle similar in size, similar to the Wasson Circle roundabout installed near the new CoxHealth Super Clinic on Old Wilderness Road.

Construction starts Septemeber 20th for a new roundabout at the intersection of East Tracker Road and Old Castle Road Detour Map. (City of Nixa)

Marcelene Middleton lives near the intersection. She says the roundabout is long overdue.

”It’s very busy during rush-hour,” said Middleton. “A lot of people cut through Old Castle to get to hit CC to avoid Nixa. That’s probably why it’s so busy in the morning.”

Middleton said walking traffic is busy in the morning as well. She’s also excited for the roundabout to have crosswalks for those out walking with their dogs or children.

”Old Castle used to be a no-stop intersection and once they made Tracker go on through people still didn’t stop,” said Middleton. “Its been a problem to get people to slow down on Old Castle. It’s long overdue and something needs to slow the traffic down and get people to obey the laws.”

John Grey also lives nearby and believes the city should add a stoplight instead of the roundabout because it’s a small intersection.

“It does look too small compared to other circles we’ve seen,” said Grey.

Starting Monday, if you’re driving along Old Castle Road, you detour route to the other side is East Beaufort Street if you’re traveling south. If you’re traveling north East Emerald Terrace is the detour. The detour for East Tracker Road is North Rockingham Avenue.

This is a detour map for the construction of East Tracker Road and Old Castle Road Detour Map. (City of Nixa)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.