Police investigate crash involving school bus in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon in north Springfield.

A school bus and at least one other car were involved in the crash, which happened near the intersection of North Marion Avenue and West Calhoun Street.

Police have not reported any injuries for the bus driver or anyone in the bus at this time. It’s unclear how many people, including students, may have involved in the crash. The condition of the other driver involved in the crash is unknown.

A Springfield Public Schools spokesperson tells KY3 the bus involved in the crash was coming from York Elementary School.

Police say the crash also led to damage of utility poles. Officers have not confirmed who is at fault for the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

