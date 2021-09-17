Police searching for suspect after pipe bomb explosion in Carl Junction, Mo.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Carl Junction, Missouri, are searching for a suspect following a pipe bomb explosion Friday morning.

Police say the device exploded in the year of a home near Center Creek Park around 2 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the suspect was on a motorcycle, then stopped in front of the residence and threw a pipe bomb in the yard that exploded.

The Carl Junction Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact Carl Junction police at 417-649-7070.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.