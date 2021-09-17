Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating death

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death north of Dixon.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of State Highway MM on Friday.

Investigators say they are not releasing any information at this time about the victim or circumstances surrounding the death. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting.

