Republic man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex crimes involving two children

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Friday for transporting two Missouri teenagers across state lines and sexually assaulting them.

A judge sentenced Cleveland Lee Crumsey, 38, to 25 years in federal prison without parole. He will also be required to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following his prison term.

On March 13, 2020, Crumsey pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Crumsey admitted that he transported two child victims across state lines from Missouri to Iowa in his truck. Crumsey also admitted that he had sexual intercourse with both of the victims.

According to court documents, one of the victims was 16 years old and the second victim was 17 years old.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller prosecuted the case.

