St. Louis Blues to require COVID-19 vaccinations or testing

Members of the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues shake hands following Game 4 of an NHL...
Members of the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues shake hands following Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game 5-2 to take the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues will require fans and visitors who are 12 and over to show proof they have had a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test before entering the Enterprise Center, the team announced Friday.

The team said the policy will take effect Oct. 15, ahead of the Blues’ home opener on Oct. 23. The policy will be periodically reviewed as circumstances change.

People attending other events as the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre will be required to follow the same protocols and artists might request other policies. The policies will also apply to employees, event staff, sponsors, media and all others entering the venues.

Those 11 and under will be required to wear masks at all times inside the venues.

The Blues are the 16th team in the National Hockey League to require proof of vaccinations or a negative test result to attend games, according to a statement from the team.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

