Advertisement

Taney County prosecutor charges man for rape, sexual exploitation of a child

Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation...
Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County investigators accuse a Forsyth man of having sex with a minor and exploiting the girl for trades. The case is tied to charges filed against a woman accused of neglecting her husband and a child in the home.

Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

Investigators say the case dates back to 2015. They accuse Vandorn of having sex with the minor himself and exploiting her for drugs. Investigators say Vandorn also cashed social security checks addressed for the child’s needs for himself to buy drugs.

The girl lived in the same home of Ann Schilling. She faces 15 charges for neglecting the physical and mental health of her husband and the girl. Schilling lived with her husband in Forsyth for 15 years. Investigators say his diet and hygiene were neglected and the home was left in a squalor. Detectives believe Schilling lived on his social security income and spent the money on drugs resulting in the husband not receiving proper treatment for his Type 3 diabetes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sigman/Tomaszweski day 3
Judge issues verdict in trial involving ex-Texas County sheriff, his chief deputy
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The explanation behind latest loud boom in the Ozarks Wednesday
17-year-old Seymour teen, Zane Hadden, dies in crash late last week
Seymour, Mo. teenager remembered after deadly crash
Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield
Fact Finders: Does the IRS have more power to snoop in your bank account?

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday...
Police investigate crash involving school bus in north Springfield
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,000 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,800+ cases
Republic man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex crimes involving two children