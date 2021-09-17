Taney County prosecutor charges man for rape, sexual exploitation of a child

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County investigators accuse a Forsyth man of having sex with a minor and exploiting the girl for trades. The case is tied to charges filed against a woman accused of neglecting her husband and a child in the home.

Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

Investigators say the case dates back to 2015. They accuse Vandorn of having sex with the minor himself and exploiting her for drugs. Investigators say Vandorn also cashed social security checks addressed for the child’s needs for himself to buy drugs.

The girl lived in the same home of Ann Schilling. She faces 15 charges for neglecting the physical and mental health of her husband and the girl. Schilling lived with her husband in Forsyth for 15 years. Investigators say his diet and hygiene were neglected and the home was left in a squalor. Detectives believe Schilling lived on his social security income and spent the money on drugs resulting in the husband not receiving proper treatment for his Type 3 diabetes.

