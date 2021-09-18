FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for scattered showers this afternoon

With high temperatures Saturday hitting 90 for many spots, today will be similar. Temperatures will range from the mid-80s to the upper 80s, with a few areas reaching 90 this afternoon.

Range in temperatures across the Ozarks today (kytv)

Similar to yesterday, afternoon scattered showers and a pop-up thunderstorm are possible. Given the isolated nature of the event and lack of coverage of the rain, I wouldn’t go canceling any outdoor plans today. Just make sure you have shelter in case it does rain overhead. The showers will primarily stay south of I-44.

Watch for isolated showers this afternoon for areas south of I-44 (kytv)

Tonight there is the potential for a pop-up shower or two. Temperatures in the 60s can be expected with most areas remaining dry.

Tomorrow we’ll be hot ahead of the cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon.A strong cold front will bring overnight showers and storms Monday before passing through by noon Tuesday.

There is a brief window that a few storms will be on the stronger side, this window is around evening on Tuesday. Currently, the western Ozarks are in a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is the lowest on the threat level scale. The trend is the line of storms will press to the southeast and weaken as they do. There is good potential that everyone sees rain. About a quarter-inch to a half-inch will be the common rainfall total.

Tracking showers and thunderstorms Monday night. A few storms may be strong (kytv)

Tuesday’s temperatures are fall-like with highs in the lower 70s after the front passes. Drier air will replace the more humid conditions you’ll experience ahead of the front. Wednesday through Thursday also look fantastic with high temperatures in the 70s.

Fall-like temps forecasted for mid-week (kytv)

There is some disagreement by the end of the week. One model returns the heat with highs in the 90s by the weekend, while another model showers a front moving through and high temperatures in the low 80s. Given the trend, I have higher confidence that temperatures will be more in the middle of those two. Other than the rain overnight Monday and into Tuesday, we’ll be dry this week.