FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 80s today, a fall-like cold front is on the way

It’s a busy weekend for the fall festivals, and while temperatures won’t be fall-like, they will be comfortable. The high-temperature today will range from the lower to upper 80s. Expect scatted clouds and sunshine with winds from the northeast around 5-10mph.

Temperatures in the 80s for this weekend's festivals (KYTV)

An isolated storm looks possible across southern Missouri, but most will be dry.Under a little cloud cover tonight, we’ll see temperatures dipping into the mid-60s.

Isolated showers possible by the afternoon (KYTV)

Tomorrow will be similar. Temperatures may trend a degree or two cooler, but overall we’ll be comfortable.

Upper level low-pressure will move eastward tomorrow night and may give way to scattered showers and storms for areas south by the afternoon. Monday also has a low chance of seeing rain.A fall cold front will move through Monday night and into Tuesday with rain possible along the front. These will be quick-moving storms so they won’t bring much in the way of accumulations.

There is a better opportunity for showers and storms out west, where they currently are at a marginal risk for seeing strong storms. The threat for severe weather overall is low.

Showers and storms along Monday night's cold front (KYTV)

This cold front will bring a round of fall-like temperatures. We’ll be sitting in the 70s Tuesday through at least Thursday. Even through next weekend, temperatures don’t rebound much and we’ll stay in the lower 80s. The overnight temperatures this week are on the cooler side in the 60s initially, before dropping to the 50s on the days following the cold front.