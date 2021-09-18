Advertisement

Gov. Hutchinson: “We want anyone who comes here to be vetted”

The state of Arkansas will receive nearly 100 Afghan refugees and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said...
The state of Arkansas will receive nearly 100 Afghan refugees and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there will be a process of vetting the refugees.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will receive nearly 100 Afghan refugees and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there will be a process of vetting the refugees.

Gov. Hutchinson spoke with content partner Talk Business & Politics about the process of bringing the refugees to the state.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the policy Thursday in Little Rock.

In an interview that airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on KAIT-ABC, Gov. Hutchinson said the goal will be key in the situation.

“We want anyone who comes here to be vetted, to make sure they meet the criteria as an Afghan refugee,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Half of the refugees - 49 - will be going to Northwest Arkansas, while the other half will be going to Central Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield
Police arrested a man in connection to a suspected bank robbery Friday afternoon in north...
Two arrested in north Springfield bank robbery
Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation...
Taney County prosecutor charges man for rape, sexual exploitation of a child
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday...
Police investigate crash involving school bus in north Springfield
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

Latest News

Breaking down the budget for improvement projects along Springfield’s historic Commercial Street
A Phelps County home is deemed a “total loss” following significant damage from a fire Friday...
Phelps County home considered ‘total loss’ after house fire; two dogs rescued
Marionville kicked off the 32nd annual Applefest on Friday after not having the festival in...
Marionville, Mo. hosts 32nd annual Applefest
Marionville, Mo. hosts 32nd annual Applefest
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Missouri man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot