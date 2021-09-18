Marionville, Mo. hosts 32nd annual Applefest

MARIONVILE, Mo. (KY3) - Marionville kicked off its 32nd annual Applefest on Friday after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year’s theme is “Helping Hands Build Community.”

“It was kind of a letdown last year,” said Apple Fest Coordinator Ladonna Burnley. “Our businesses look forward to this bump in tourism every year. We didn’t have that. Then our kids look forward to it because we have the parade and the car show. Our community just missed it a lot.”

The festival brings in people from all over, increasing tourism to the town. This festival serves as a boost to the local economy and a boost in community spirits as well.

“It’s awesome,” said Burnley. “We met and talked yesterday with some of the businesses in town and they just they were excited for the weekend. They brought in extra staff. So we’re just looking forward to seeing everybody here and get to see people face-to-face.”

There are all kinds of activities for the whole family. Carnival rides, food, and craft vendors are just a few of the highlights of the weekend.

COVID-19 safety precautions are still in place. There are hand sanitizing stations and masks are encouraged. For more information on Applefest, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.