Advertisement

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt files motions for certification, preliminary injunction in lawsuit over school mask mandates

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Schmitt, sued China over the coronavirus. He signed on to a failed lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, as he positions himself for a Senate run, he’s turning his attention closer to home and suing to stop mask mandates in the state's liberal cities and Missouri schools. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed motions for class certification and a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit over mask mandates in schools.

Schmitt initially filed a lawsuit against the Columbia Public Schools district on Aug. 24, which requests class certification and a preliminary injunction.

If class certification is granted, the lawsuit would apply to all public school districts in Missouri that have a mask policy. Per court records, Schmitt estimates that would impact at least 50 more school districts.

“Forcing children to wear masks in school all day long flies in the face of science and could hinder crucial development by eliminating facial cues and expressions,” said Schmitt in a news release Friday. “We filed this case because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts. We plan to continue to aggressively litigate this case moving forward.”

CLICK HERE for the motion for class certification.

CLICK HERE for the motion for preliminary injunction.

It’s unclear how soon the motions may move forward. Schmitt has also previously filed lawsuits for mask mandates in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield
Police arrested a man in connection to a suspected bank robbery Friday afternoon in north...
Two arrested in north Springfield bank robbery
Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation...
Taney County prosecutor charges man for rape, sexual exploitation of a child
Rogersville business owner sentenced in $4 million fraud scheme
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date

Latest News

A few showers around Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers for part of the area Sunday
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
First family of Afghan refugees arrive in Kansas City
Missouri wide receiver D'ionte Smith, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Southeast...
Bazelak, Missouri make quick work of SEMO in 59-28 win
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Open container law diverts millions from Missouri roads