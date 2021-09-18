Missouri AG Eric Schmitt files motions for certification, preliminary injunction in lawsuit over school mask mandates

MISSOURI (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed motions for class certification and a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit over mask mandates in schools.

Schmitt initially filed a lawsuit against the Columbia Public Schools district on Aug. 24, which requests class certification and a preliminary injunction.

If class certification is granted, the lawsuit would apply to all public school districts in Missouri that have a mask policy. Per court records, Schmitt estimates that would impact at least 50 more school districts.

“Forcing children to wear masks in school all day long flies in the face of science and could hinder crucial development by eliminating facial cues and expressions,” said Schmitt in a news release Friday. “We filed this case because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts. We plan to continue to aggressively litigate this case moving forward.”

It’s unclear how soon the motions may move forward. Schmitt has also previously filed lawsuits for mask mandates in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions.

