Advertisement

Missouri man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Missouri man who posted on Snapchat and Facebook that he was inside the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Reimler, of Valley Park in St. Louis County, admitted Friday to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. As part of the plea agreement, two other misdemeanor charges were dropped.

The Kansas City Star reports that the plea makes him the first Missouri defendant to plead guilty in the Capitol riot case.

Fourteen of the more than 600 suspects arrested in the case are from Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield
Police arrested a man in connection to a suspected bank robbery Friday afternoon in north...
Two arrested in north Springfield bank robbery
Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation...
Taney County prosecutor charges man for rape, sexual exploitation of a child
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday...
Police investigate crash involving school bus in north Springfield
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

Latest News

Marionville kicked off the 32nd annual Applefest on Friday after not having the festival in...
Marionville, Mo. hosts 32nd annual Applefest
Marionville, Mo. hosts 32nd annual Applefest
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks