Phelps County home considered ‘total loss’ after house fire; two dogs rescued

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Phelps County home is deemed a “total loss” following significant damage from a fire Friday morning.

Investigators do not believe the fire was suspicious in nature, but are still trying to determine what caused it, according to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

While responding Friday, a firefighter found two dogs just outside of the home who were in “immediate danger.” Investigators say both were suffering from smoke inhalation and one almost became unconscious due to the heavy smoke and heat.

The firefighter led both dogs safely away from the home, and both are expected to fully recover, according to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

