Police in El Dorado Springs, Mo. investigating man’s death, stolen motorcycle

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The El Dorado Springs Police Department asked the Missouri Highway Patrol to assist in the investigation of a man’s death.

Police found Johnnie D. Billings, 56, of El Dorado Springs, dead inside a home in the 200 block of West Hightower.

Investigators say they responded as a well-being check. The investigation revealed the theft of a black 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle.

If you have any information on the case, you are encouraged to call (417) 876-TIPS (8477).

