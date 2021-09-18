Advertisement

Police in El Dorado Springs, Mo. investigating man’s death, stolen motorcycle

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The El Dorado Springs Police Department asked the Missouri Highway Patrol to assist in the investigation of a man’s death.

Police found Johnnie D. Billings, 56, of El Dorado Springs, dead inside a home in the 200 block of West Hightower.

Investigators say they responded as a well-being check. The investigation revealed the theft of a black 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle.

If you have any information on the case, you are encouraged to call (417) 876-TIPS (8477).

