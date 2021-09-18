Advertisement

Slain Missouri Marine laid to rest after procession

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a deadly bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.(Missouri Rep. Nick Schroer)
By Associated Press
Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Thousands took part in a procession for a Marine from Missouri who was among 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed down some interstates Thursday as a Humvee military hearse carried the casket of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a private burial.

Along the 31-mile (49.89 kilometers) route, people lined overpasses and roads to pay their final respects to Schmitz. The Wentzville native was 20 when he died last month.

Mark Schmitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch previously that his son was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.

