Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man convicted of multiple sex crimes, is on the run after he failed to show for his court date Friday at the Greene County Courthouse.

David M. King, 52, was convicted of several counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation on April 30, 2021, according to court records. He was booked into the Greene County Jail on June 20, then he was released on bond two days later.

According to a probable cause statement, King assaulted a 15-year-old female in February of 2018. In that statement, King claims he has amnesia and does not remember the assaults after getting acid in his eye.

This case is now bringing up past cases where King was previously accused of assaulting two juveniles back in 2004 and was presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, but the GCPO declined to prosecute.

One of his victims has anxiously waited for him to be behind bars and told KY3 she is frustrated, but not surprised he did not show up.

“Court was at 9:30, and I still hadn’t heard anything by 1 o’clock, so I had called and was told that he didn’t show up to court,” said the victim. “He’s managed to get it pushed back a few times and has used every excuse in the book... Today was his actual sentencing day, and he didn’t show up.”

The victim, who we spoke with on anonymity, says she’s concerned about threats and believes King may pursue her and other victims.

If you know anything about King’s whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.