Advertisement

Wis. quadruple homicide suspect in custody

Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

According to WEAU, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself turned himself into Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department Friday on a Dunn County warrant.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs has been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling back to Minn. in the last couple of weeks.

It is unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week. Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so there is no new information at this time.

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The investigation will continue with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield
Police arrested a man in connection to a suspected bank robbery Friday afternoon in north...
Two arrested in north Springfield bank robbery
Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation...
Taney County prosecutor charges man for rape, sexual exploitation of a child
Rogersville business owner sentenced in $4 million fraud scheme
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a...
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt files motions for certification, preliminary injunction in lawsuit over school mask mandates
This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on...
SpaceX’s 1st tourists homeward bound after 3 days in orbit
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
A few showers around Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few showers for part of the area Sunday