Advertisement

Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael A. Taylor, right, after hitting a...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) congratulates Michael A. Taylor, right, after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 Saturday night to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances.

Yusei Kikuchi (7-9) dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay at Aug. 3.

He gave up three runs and eight hits, needing 86 pitches to get through three innings, and he threw three wild pitches in the first inning alone. Kukuchi’s fastball averaged 94.1 mph, down from a season average of 95.3 mph coming in.

Seattle lost for the fifth time in seven games and dropped four games behind Toronto for the AL’s second wild-card berth with 14 games remaining. The New York Yankees and Oakland also are ahead of the Mariners.

Salvador Perez had a run-scoring single in a four-run eighth, his major league-leading 113th RBI.

Bubic (5-6) allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings, combining with Domingo Tapia, Josh Staumont and Gabe Speier on a three-hitter.

Kansas City stopped a three-game losing streak and at 67-81 avoided for one more day assuring its fifth straight losing season.

Whit Merrifield reached on an infield single in the first and came around on three wild pitches. Two-out singles by Andrew Benintendi, Carlos Santana and Adalberto Mondesi doubled the lead.

Mondesi and Michael A. Taylor hit consecutive doubles in the third, and Taylor homered in the fifth off Sean Doolittle.

Abraham’s RBI groundout off Domingo Tapia cut the deficit to 4-1 in the seventh following Ty France’s leadoff double against Bubic.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 4.97 ERA) starts for the Mariners in Sunday’s series final and RHP Jackson Kowar (0-3, 11.50) for the Royals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Driver is in custody after a hit-and-run in Springfield
Police arrested a man in connection to a suspected bank robbery Friday afternoon in north...
Two arrested in north Springfield bank robbery
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend
Andrew Vandorn faces charges of rape, sodomy, trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation...
Taney County prosecutor charges man for rape, sexual exploitation of a child
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill and Tommy Edman (19) celebrate a 3-2 victory over the San...
O’Neill’s late homer rallies Cardinals to 3-2 win over Padres
No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern
PICTURES: Arkansas defeats Georgia Southern
Missouri wide receiver D'ionte Smith, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Southeast...
Bazelak, Missouri make quick work of SEMO in 59-28 win