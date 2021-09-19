Cider Days draws huge crowds with COVID-19 precautions in place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During the third weekend of September, people flock to Historic Walnut Street in Springfield for the annual Cider Days Festival.

Last year, the event was canceled due to safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels great to be back,” said Jennifer Mosley with the Downtown Springfield Association. “People have really embraced the event. Our advanced ticket sales have been going really well. We’re getting good crowds coming in.”

Many vendors depend on these annual events as part of their household income. Events like Cider Days not only support the local economy, but the boost in tourism helps keep the fall tradition alive.

“This is an event that the Downtown Springfield Association puts on in conjunction with the Historic Walnut Street District,” said Mosley. “So the fence that we get in from helps us continue doing things, through our memberships and supporting downtown and all of our businesses and restaurants. But more importantly, it’s just being able to get the community back together again.”

There are some COVID-19 safety precautions in place this year.

“We are under capacity restrictions,” said Mosley. “We’re doing timed entries from 10 [a.m.] to 1 [p.m.] and 1-2 [p.m.]. And about 3,000 per entry flight. We are just trying to control the crowds a little bit more.”

Cider Days will be open on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.