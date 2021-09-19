Customs officers seize fake sports championship rings heading to Missouri

CHICAGO (KY3) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized a shipment of fake championship rings headed for the St. Louis area from China.

On September 13, U.S. Customs officers at the Chicago port of entry seized a shipment that contained 86 championship rings. Chicago’s Trade Enforcement Team and CBP’s trade experts at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise determined the rings were counterfeit, citing poor quality and lack of security features.

CNN reports the haul would have been worth almost $2.4 million if the rings were not fake. It included dozens of fake championship rings representing the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be scammed into paying high prices for fake memorabilia,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago in a news release. “I’m extremely proud of these officers’ determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”

Customs and Border Patrol authorities are warning sports fans to be careful when buy memorabilia. The FBI says to watch out for underground outlets and third-party e-commerce websites when purchasing memorabilia.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.