Dallas County authorities arrest man in connection to missing woman case

Authorities have arrested James Phelps in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly two months.(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly two months.

An investigation led to the arrest of James Phelps, 58, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI passed along information Thursday that led to Phelps’ arrest at a home near the town of Windyville, Missouri.

The arrest comes as authorities investigate the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater, 33. Investigators say she was last seen on July 25, and she has ties to Dallas, Laclede and Greene counties.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed exactly how Phelps is connected to the case, but says he is accused of kidnapping. Phelps is being held at the Dallas County Jail without bond, though he has not yet been formally charged, per Missouri court records.

More charges could be announced in the upcoming days. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas County Prosecutor are working with the FBI and a Greene County Crime Scene unit in the investigation.

Additional information in the investigation remains limited at this time.

“Due to the extreme nature of the crime and the continuation of the investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time,” said the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

