Man dead, four children hurt after Barton County, Mo. crash involving bull

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died and four children are hurt after a crash Saturday night in Barton County involving a bull, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says Jason Hawkins, 44, of Lamar, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 160, a few miles north of Golden City.

Investigators say the car struck a bull wandering in the roadway. Upon impact, the car then went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Hawkins was sent to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries Sunday morning. Four other children involved in the crash are being treated for minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 96 traffic-related fatalities in 2021.

