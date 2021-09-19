Man dies in UTV crash in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man died Saturday night in a UTV crash in Miller County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Gary Herigon, 65, of Eugene, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday along Old 10 Mile Road, which is south of Kings Bluff Drive.

Investigators say the UTV ran off the left side of a roadway and struck a tree. Herigon was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop F, which covers part of south-central Missouri, has investigated 42 fatalities from crashes in 2021.

