Advertisement

Police investigate after woman found unconscious outside Parkview Place apartments

Police received a 911 call at 4 a.m. saying that a woman in her 20′s was found unconscious...
Police received a 911 call at 4 a.m. saying that a woman in her 20′s was found unconscious outside of the Parkview place apartment complex.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a woman was found unconscious outside of the Parkview place apartment complex.

Police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call around 4 a.m.

The woman, who police say was in her 20′s, was taken to the hospital with injuries. Investigators have not yet determined he extent of her injuries or what caused them.

Police are also unsure if there was an assault or if this was just an accident. With limited information available, police began investigating the incident as a crime scene.

Police surveyed the scene and collected evidence and witness statements. If you know anything about this case and have not already spoken with an officer, contact the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Open container law diverts millions from Missouri roads
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date
Police in El Dorado Springs, Mo. investigating man’s death, stolen motorcycle
File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab...
‘Every day is a struggle’: Laclede County woman speaks out after husband diagnosed with West Nile virus

Latest News

Cider Days draws huge crowds with COVID-19 precautions in place
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
First family of Afghan refugees arrives in Kansas City
Watch for isolated showers this afternoon for areas south of I-44
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for scattered showers this afternoon
The third weekend in September people flock to historic walnut street for the annual Cider Days...
Cider Days draws huge crowds with COVID-19 precautions in place