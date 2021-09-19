Police investigate after woman found unconscious outside Parkview Place apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a woman was found unconscious outside of the Parkview place apartment complex.

Police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call around 4 a.m.

The woman, who police say was in her 20′s, was taken to the hospital with injuries. Investigators have not yet determined he extent of her injuries or what caused them.

Police are also unsure if there was an assault or if this was just an accident. With limited information available, police began investigating the incident as a crime scene.

Police surveyed the scene and collected evidence and witness statements. If you know anything about this case and have not already spoken with an officer, contact the Springfield Police Department.

