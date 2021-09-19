Advertisement

Report: Missouri, Arkansas rank among Top 10 states for increases in seat belt usage

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KY3) - A new report shows more people are buckling up in Missouri and Arkansas over the past decade.

Quote Wizard published a new report Thursday, using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to evaluate seat belt trends in all 50 states. The full report includes a state-by-state breakdown of seat belt use, detailed information on seat belt use laws by state and data on unbuckled fatalities.

Researchers found that seat belt use has increased by as much as 17% in some states over the past decade, despite a decrease in seat belt usage for five states.

The report states Arkansas has increased its seat belt usage by 14% since 2012, the third-best among U.S. States. Seat belt use has also increased by 10% in Missouri since 2012, the 7th largest increase nationwide. Per the report, seat belt usage in Arkansas and Missouri is around 82% and 88% respectively.

Despite the increased usage of seat belts in both states, Quote Wizard reports hundreds of traffic fatalities in 2019 from unbuckled drivers and passengers. The report says nearly 60% of traffic fatalities in Missouri from 2019 involved people who were unrestrained, while 47% of traffic fatalities in Arkansas involved unrestrained drivers and passengers.

For the full report, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Open container law diverts millions from Missouri roads
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
52-Year-Old Springfield man is on the run after skipping court date for multiple sexual assault...
Springfield man, convicted of multiple sex crimes, on the run after skipping court date
Police in El Dorado Springs, Mo. investigating man’s death, stolen motorcycle
Watch for isolated showers this afternoon for areas south of I-44
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for scattered showers this afternoon

Latest News

Missouri man guilty of several felonies for shooting woman
Springfield community reacts after budget approved for improvement projects along historic Commercial Street
Businesses, residents hopeful for plans along Springfield’s historic Commercial Street
Police received a 911 call at 4 a.m. saying that a woman in her 20′s was found unconscious...
Police investigate after woman found unconscious outside Parkview Place apartments