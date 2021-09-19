World War II nurse leads Missouri bicentennial parade

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A crowd gathered Saturday in Jefferson City to celebrate the state’s bicentennial, with a World War II nurse leading the parade.

KTVO reports that Edith Harrington waved to the crowd from a military jeep, followed by about 100 entries that highlighted the history of the Show-Me state. The 98-year-old joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps in 1943.

The festivities also marked the election of state officeholders in 2020, whose traditional inauguration events were delayed because of the coronavirus.

Great morning waking the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade!



Happy to showcase Missouri’s past, present, and future, and highlight the history and significance of the state of Missouri. pic.twitter.com/hH3JCzHEMn — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 18, 2021

