Bolivar man charged with first-degree murder; authorities say it was premeditated

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a Bolivar man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a family member over the weekend.

Ryan Richardson faces charges for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, possession of a defaced firearm and defacing a firearm.

Polk County Deputies responded to a home Saturday on Highway KK in Bolivar following reports of a homicide.

Deputies arrived to find the suspected shooter, Ryan Richardson, in a physical altercation with a family member.

According to court documents, Richardson stated he had shot his uncle for touching a family member inappropriately.

Authorities say the victim, a white man, was lying in the middle of a driveway with a shotgun wound to the lower chest area. He was partially covered with a green tarp and a tan shower curtain. A towel was tied around his legs to hold his feet together.

Deputies also observed a blue wheel barrel next to the body. A vehicle was backed up to the body of the victim with the trunk open. Authorities say it appeared Richardson had attempted to use the wheel barrel to load the body into the trunk, but was unable to do so.

Richardson agreed to speak to police. He stated he had been walking with a family member from his house to when Richardson confronted him about touching a family member inappropriately.

According to court documents, Richardson said the man became irate and got into his face then walked off. Richardson then said the victim turned around and began walking towards him and telling Richardson to pull the gun on him. Richardson then admitting to shooting him.

He states the man stumbled back towards the house and fell. Richards told deputies that he was still breathing so he shot him in the head with a pistol, per court documents.

Richardson said he had attempted to put the body into a wheel barrel to move it but was unable to lift it up. He said he went home to shower. Then sat in his car until the family had confronted him.

According to detectives, Richardson said he planned on putting the body in the trunk of the car to move it. He said he planned to take the body to an old scrapped out freezer in the yard.

Authorities believe that Richardson admitted to luring the victim away from the house and out alone. He then admitted to shooting the man with a shotgun followed by shooting him in the head with a piston when he discovered that he was still breathing.

Investigators say Richardson then attempted to move the body with the plan to discard and hide the body in an old freezer. When this was not done he went home to shower and went back to wait by the body of the victim and at no time ever attempted to call for help.

According to court documents, Richardson also admitted to removing the serial number from the altered shotgun to make it untraceable with the intent to use it to shoot someone who later turned out to be this victim.

Authorities say Richardson’s plan to commit this murder and the violent nature in which it was carried out constitutes first-degree murder.

In addition, he was also been charged with armed criminal action and possession of a defaced firearm.

If convicted, Richardson could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

