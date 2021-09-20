Advertisement

Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple from St. Louis

In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in...
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has made good on his promise to pardon the couple. The Republican governor announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 that he pardoned the McCloskeys, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in June.(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.

Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers. KCUR-FM reported on his court filing.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple on July 30. Pratzel’s filing says that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”

