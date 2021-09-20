Advertisement

Firefighters give all-clear after smell of smoke inside Springfield elementary school

Firefighters responded to Jeffries Elementary School around 10 a.m.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters gave students and faculty the all-clear after a smell of smoke in a Springfield elementary school building Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to Jeffries Elementary School around 10 a.m. The school is located in the 4000 block of South Scenic.

School leaders say there was an initial smell of smoke after a power surge. Teachers evacuated the students for a short time. Firefighters gave the all-clear around 11 a.m. after searching the building.

