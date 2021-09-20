Firefighters give all-clear after smell of smoke inside Springfield elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters gave students and faculty the all-clear after a smell of smoke in a Springfield elementary school building Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to Jeffries Elementary School around 10 a.m. The school is located in the 4000 block of South Scenic.

School leaders say there was an initial smell of smoke after a power surge. Teachers evacuated the students for a short time. Firefighters gave the all-clear around 11 a.m. after searching the building.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.