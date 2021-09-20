FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for many northern counties in the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 10 p.m. It includes these counties:

Benton, Mo.

Henry, MO

Morgan, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Severe storms could build in front of a strong cold front. The main threat with these storms are wind and heavy rain.

