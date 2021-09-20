Injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe receives kidney transplant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This weekend marks another significant step in the recovery of injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe.

Officer Priebe was struck by an SUV driver on June 9, 2020, while responding to a situation outside of the Springfield Police Department headquarters. Priebe suffered serious injuries that left him paralyzed from the waist down, including multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury.

On Saturday, Priebe had a kidney transplant at a St. Louis hospital. His wife Heather tells us he is doing well, has minimal pain and is ready for real food. He’s currently on a liquid diet, but doctors say say everything looks good following the transplant.

Throughout 2020, Priebe spent months in a Colorado hospital for rehabilitation. He remains employed with the Springfield Police Department on workmen’s compensation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.