Judge sentences Springfield man for killing one, injuring five in deadly hit-and-run

Shannon Shaffer, 28, enters a Greene County courtroom.
Shannon Shaffer, 28, enters a Greene County courtroom.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge sentenced a Springfield man for stealing a box truck, then causing a crash killing one, injuring five others.

Shannon Shaffer, Jr., 30, will spend thirty years behind bars.

The crash killed Matthew T. Brown near Campbell Avenue and James River Freeway. Police believe Shaffer, Jr. stole a Budget Rental truck. Investigators say Shaffer hit one car, that then crashed into Brown’s vehicle. Police say Shaffer then went on to cause another crash at National Avenue and Sunshine Street, injuring others. Officers later arrested Shaffer after tying him to the scene of the theft of the rental truck.

Shaffer must serve at least 85% of the 30 year felony murder sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks