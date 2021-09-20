Advertisement

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.(Source: Gray News)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Swilley said a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County, about 30 miles, but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk, WLBT reported.

Coroner Ellis Stuart said two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it and the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said the body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Police received a 911 call at 4 a.m. saying that a woman in her 20′s was found unconscious...
Police investigate after woman found unconscious outside Parkview Place apartments
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Man dead, four children hurt after Barton County, Mo. crash involving bull
Authorities have arrested James Phelps in connection to the case of a woman missing for nearly...
Dallas County authorities arrest man in connection to missing woman case
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Open container law diverts millions from Missouri roads

Latest News

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officer are on the scene of a...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
Firefighters responded to Jeffries Elementary School around 10 a.m.
Firefighters give all-clear after smell of smoke inside Springfield elementary school
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
The FBI is searching the Laundrie home in North Port, Fla., on Monday.
FBI searches Brian Laundrie's home