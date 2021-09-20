Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving SUV, tractor in Polk County

Troopers responded to Missouri 215 and County Road 188 in Polk County around 11 a.m.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a tractor in Polk County.

Troopers responded to Missouri 215 and County Road 188 in Polk County around 11 a.m. That is about two miles southwest of Pleasant Hope.

Troopers have not said any information about the victim. We have a crew on the scene.

