Pulaski County (Mo.) prosecutor charges man in death of his infant daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County prosecutor charged a father in the death of his daughter.

Dillon Snider, 24, faces charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a child resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child. A judge set bond at $1 million. Snider remains in custody in Miller County.

Investigators found the eight-month-old infant daughter dead in the care of Snider on August 20. Investigators say a coroner’s report showed the girl died from violent trauma to her head and neck.

The case remains under investigation by the Crocker Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

