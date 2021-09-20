Advertisement

Southbound lanes of US 65 closed in Springfield amid police investigation

Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.
Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.

It’s unclear what exactly is under investigation, but police closed off a stretch of the southbound lanes near the Cherry Street overpass.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

