Southbound lanes of US 65 closed in Springfield amid police investigation
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.
It’s unclear what exactly is under investigation, but police closed off a stretch of the southbound lanes near the Cherry Street overpass.
Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.