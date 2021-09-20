Springfield’s historic Maple Park Cemetery raises funds for fence modern makeover

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Operators of an historic cemetery in Springfield hope it gets a modern makeover.

If you live in Springfield, you certainly have seen the iron fence that surrounds Maple Park Cemetery on Campbell and Grand.

“It’s an identifying piece for the cemetery as well as the maples in the fall and all that kind of stuff,” historian Tim Ritter says.

The fence is more than 135-years-old and with its age, has its own history.

“The fascinating thing about this fence is the manufactures of it, that’s not really what they did for a living,” Ritter explains. “They were a foundry that made other metal pieces, but building fence was a side business.”

The company, Mast, Foos & Company, was out of Ohio and brought in for this special project.

Gates and small feature details are all part of the maker’s style and were never replicated again. The company no longer exists.

Some of the unique one-of-a-kind features have fallen victim to the same fate of those kept inside the fence.

There are parts missing, it needs to be straightened, and welding work needs to be done to keep it in tip-top shape. The biggest part of the renovation is the paint job that needs to happen. At least $55,000 in restorations are needed to restore the fence. And a fundraiser happening this weekend hopes to do just that.

“The community really enjoys this cemetery because they can walk here, a lot of young people learn to drive here, the Parkview track team practices here,” Patti Penny, a member of the board for the cemetery says.

The fundraiser happening Saturday will be emceed by Ritter. And it will feature performers playing some historical figures from the Springfield Little Theater. Dinner for the event will be from Prairie Pie.

Tickets are on sale until Monday at midnight.

