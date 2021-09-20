Advertisement

Thieves hit local artist tent overnight at Springfield’s Cider Days festival

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 23rd annual Cider Days festival returned to Springfield this weekend, drawing large crowds with a variety of artists, crafts and vendors.

Overnight Saturday, between the first and second day of festivities, thieves targeted one local artist’s booth. Lauren Ingalsbe had packed up her tent Saturday night, but came back to stolen items and damage Sunday morning.

”I filed a police report this morning,” said Ingalsbe. ”They got away with over $300 worth of merchandise. I am really disappointed and you feel very frustrated and violated.”

Ingalsbe stressed that situations like this hit small businesses to their core. Not only do small businesses buy their own supplies, but many use their own time and energy into each piece.

“Everything I make is done by hand, and it’s really frustrating,” said Ingalsbe. “... I feel pretty violated. You paid for it with time, with no mistakes, with corrections. We’re doing something over and over again, and so it hurts.”

Ingalsbe’s booth was not the only one targeted. Thieves rearranged and messed with other tents as well.

”The event had some damage done to pumpkins,” said Ingalsbe. “I do know of another proof that someone went in and rearranged their items.”

The Springfield Police Department is investigating what happened. If you have any information, contact the department at 417-864-1810.

