Violent weekend in St. Louis leaves 8 dead, 14 wounded

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eight people are dead and 14 others wounded after a violent 72-hour period over the weekend in St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the shootings included one inside a restaurant in The Hill neighborhood, where a 33-year-old man was shot at Rigazzi’s during an argument. He is hospitalized in stable condition. The rash of shootings happened in a year that has seen an overall downturn in killings in St. Louis.

The city has reported 138 homicides so far this year, down by nearly one-third from the same period in 2020. St. Louis is on pace to have the fewest killings since 2018.

