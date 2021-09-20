On Your Side Investigation: CoxHealth attorneys ask judge to stop media interviews

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -CoxHealth attorneys are asking a judge to stop media interviews about a pending case that’s getting national attention.

You might remember a parent suing the hospital and its CEO, Steve Edwards, over a tweet.

CoxHealth attorneys want what’s called a protective order. It limits those involved from talking publicly to ensure a fair trial. This case is scheduled for a jury trial in February.

Samantha Cherry made a Facebook post last summer about her experience while trying to schedule a virtual visit. Her son had swimmer’s ear. She was asked to use the promo code ‘COVID’. She said in the post she would not associate the word COVID with her son.

Then Edwards tweeted about free telemedicine for uninsured. He wrote a coupon code is required in the insurance field. Edwards said in the tweet, ‘I regret anyone would think it is part of a conspiracy theory.’ This tweet has a screenshot of Cherry’s Facebook post. Showing Cherry’s profile photo, name and her son’s name. She says it’s discrimination, defamation, and breach of patient privacy. She told On Your Side this was a private Facebook post. CoxHealth attorneys argue it’s a public post.

In this latest motion CoxHealth attorneys write, ‘The public comment has been grossly inaccurate, one-sided, and inflammatory. Plaintiff Cherry conveniently has failed to mention in any of her public commentary that she demands $5 million.’

Back in August, CoxHealth requested an emergency hearing and asked the judge to ‘block the KY3 story’ from airing. That did not happen.

Cherry says Edwards’ tweet did impact her family and business. She and her attorney Kristi Fulnecky are against the protective order. They’ll file a response. On Your Side will let you know what the judge decides.

