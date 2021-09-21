Advertisement

Care to Learn opens new chapter inside Strafford School District

By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Care to Learn chapter opened in Strafford.

The non-profit takes care of hunger, health, and hygiene needs in schools. Care to Learn works to provide immediate needs, such as shoes, hygiene items, even glasses, to students in need. With the addition of the chapter in Strafford, every public school district in Greene County has Care to Learn. The non-profit reaches 38 school districts across the state.

With more than 43% of kids in the Strafford School District on free and reduced lunches, and poverty rates increasing in the area, school leaders saw the need to start the chapter. They already have a Stratford School Foundation taking care of hunger needs. School leaders say they are excited to add some additional resources through the new program. Care to Learn works to provide immediate needs, such as shoes, hygiene items, even glasses, to students in need. The goal is to provide basic needs and help a student focus on learning.

Every school district with a Care to Learn chapter has liaisons working with the charity. Liaison Marcy Easterly says she just met the first student, buying a pair of shoes for a young child. She says she’s grateful to be able to meet that need.

“It means the world,” said Easterly. “There are so many kids that need things right away, and we don’t realize it when we’re sitting in our offices, so it’s great our teachers, our staff, our nurses and our counselors especially can communicate with us to get those needs filled immediately, like the shoes. Those were needed last week and we were able to get them here within one-to-two days.”

The Strafford chapter received a grant to get started. It will rely on donations and fundraisers to keep meeting students’ needs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have closed off a stretch of U.S. Route 65 in Springfield with an investigation ongoing.
Southbound lanes of US 65 closed in Springfield amid police investigation
Samantha Cherry is suing CoxHealth CEO, Steve Edwards over tweet.
On Your Side Investigation: CoxHealth attorneys ask judge to stop media interviews
Much cooler across the Ozarks today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain ending with much cooler weather moving in
Bolivar, Mo. man charged with first-degree murder; authorities say it was premeditated
Troopers responded to Missouri 215 and County Road 188 in Polk County around 11 a.m.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving SUV, tractor in Polk County

Latest News

Care to Learn opens new chapter inside Strafford School District
Christian Elder disappeared on September 9.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing
Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Semi hangs from the ramp of U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield
Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee...
Central Missouri woman convicted of killing husband in 2012