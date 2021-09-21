Care to Learn opens new chapter inside Strafford School District

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Care to Learn chapter opened in Strafford.

The non-profit takes care of hunger, health, and hygiene needs in schools. Care to Learn works to provide immediate needs, such as shoes, hygiene items, even glasses, to students in need. With the addition of the chapter in Strafford, every public school district in Greene County has Care to Learn. The non-profit reaches 38 school districts across the state.

With more than 43% of kids in the Strafford School District on free and reduced lunches, and poverty rates increasing in the area, school leaders saw the need to start the chapter. They already have a Stratford School Foundation taking care of hunger needs. School leaders say they are excited to add some additional resources through the new program. Care to Learn works to provide immediate needs, such as shoes, hygiene items, even glasses, to students in need. The goal is to provide basic needs and help a student focus on learning.

Every school district with a Care to Learn chapter has liaisons working with the charity. Liaison Marcy Easterly says she just met the first student, buying a pair of shoes for a young child. She says she’s grateful to be able to meet that need.

“It means the world,” said Easterly. “There are so many kids that need things right away, and we don’t realize it when we’re sitting in our offices, so it’s great our teachers, our staff, our nurses and our counselors especially can communicate with us to get those needs filled immediately, like the shoes. Those were needed last week and we were able to get them here within one-to-two days.”

The Strafford chapter received a grant to get started. It will rely on donations and fundraisers to keep meeting students’ needs.

